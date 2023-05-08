Most Added

Congratulations to RECORDS NASHVILLE/COLUMBIA RECORDS artist KIMBERLY PERRY and her promotion team for landing the most added single at Country radio this week with "If I Die Young Pt. 2." The song -- an updated, reimagined version of her former family trio, THE BAND PERRY’s 2010’s chart-topping second single, “If I Die Young" -- scoops up 59 first-week adds, and debuts on the MEDIABASE chart at #49.

Two other first-week debuts are songs with "beer" in the title. Forty-five stations added LUKE BRYAN's "But I Got A Beer In My Hand" (CAPITOL NASHVILLE) a week before its impact date, while a total of 43 stations (41 of them new this week) added CHASE RICE's "Bad Day To Be A Cold Beer" (DACK JANIELS/BROKEN BOW). The week's other brand-new song, MARYNN TAYLOR's "Make You Mine," is the week's fourth most added single with 23 stations (21 of them new this week).

« see more Net News