Spears (photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock)

Stop the presses! YAHOO ENTERTAINMENT is reporting that superstar BRITNEY SPEARS’ self-penned, brutally honest memoir is raising legal concerns and that publisher SIMON & SCHUSTER, received “strongly worded legal letters” from those who fear what BRITNEY has written, according to the US SUN.

FOX ENTERTAINMENT has announced that its exploring SPEARS’ life since her 13-year-long conservatorship ended in an upcoming special, “TMZ Investigates: BRITNEY SPEARS: The Price of Freedom.”

According to a presser, the TMZ show, airing MONDAY MAY 15 at 9p (ET) “promises details about her deeply troubled marriage, family estrangement, alarming behavior, failed intervention and how she continues to be an enduring force in the music industry.”

