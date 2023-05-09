FYQ2 Numbers

WARNER MUSIC GROUP CORP. fiscal second quarter 2023 total revenue increased 2% (5% in constant currency) year-over-year to $1.4 billion, with recorded music revenue flat at $1.1 million, music publishing revenue up 12% to $257 million, and digital revenue up 1% to $942 million. Net income fell 60% to $37 million (6 cents/basic and diluted share), while Adjusted net income rose 5% to $116 million. OIBDA dipped 19% to $207 million, and Adjusted OIBDA rose 4% to $286 million. The label's top sellers included MICHAEL BUBLÉ, ED SHEERAN, LINKIN PARK, ZACH BRYAN, and DUA LIPA.

“With continued momentum in music publishing, and a more robust schedule that includes the return of worldwide superstars and new artists breaking globally, we are optimistic about the second half of the year,” said CEO ROBERT KYNCL. “As the music ecosystem continues to morph, and the use cases multiply, it only increases conviction in our tech-enabled strategy. In a highly proactive, fiscally responsible way, we're investing in the artists, songwriters, team, and technology that will deliver continued growth and long-term success.”

“While macroeconomic, currency, and release slate headwinds continued to impact our revenue this quarter, our fiscal discipline enabled us to deliver solid Adjusted OIBDA growth and margin expansion,” said CFO ERIC LEVIN. “As we look to the future, we'll combine A&R and marketing excellence with tech innovation to achieve greater efficiency, scale, and growth.”

