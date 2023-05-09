Happening May 11th

The ACADEMY OF COUNTY MUSIC has revealed an additional slate of performers for its 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS show, happening THURSDAY (5/11) in FRISCO, TX. New to the lineup are CARLY PEARCE, HARDY, ED SHEERAN, TRISHA YEARWOOD, HARDY, and more.

PEARCE and YEARWOOD will perform a medley in celebration of the 25th anniversary of YEARWOOD winning ACM Female Artist of the Year. This year’s top nominee, HARDY, will make his ACM AWARDS debut with an as yet undisclosed song. SHEERAN is also making his ACM debut. Previously announced performers COLE SWINDELL and JO DEE MESSINA will sing their ACM AWARD-nominated hit, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina-Remix.” Another previously announced performer, ASHLEY McBRYDE, will team with just-announced performers BRANDY CLARK, CAYLEE HAMMACK, PILLBOX PATTI and JOHN OSBORNE on guitar to perform “Bonfire At Tina’s.”

They join the other previously announced performers, which include JASON ALDEAN, KANE BROWN, LUKE COMBS, CODY JOHNSON, MIRANDA LAMBERT, DOLLY PARTON, JELLY ROLL, KEITH URBAN, THE WAR AND TREATY, LAINEY WILSON and BAILEY ZIMMERMAN. MORGAN WALLEN has pulled out of the lineup due to a vocal cord injury (NET NEWS 5/9).

In addition to the previously announced GABBY BARRETT and BRELAND, presenters on the show will include CLARK, PEARCE, URBAN, YEARWOOD, JORDAN DAVIS, MICKEY GUYTON, TYLER HUBBARD, DUSTIN LYNCH, T.J. OSBORNE, JON PARDI, MACKENZIE PORTER, TANYA TUCKER, DALLAS COWBOYS Quarterback DAK PRESCOTT, and NFL legend and PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAMER member EMMITT SMITH

GARTH BROOKS and PARTON will host the show, streaming live from PRIME VIDEO and the AMAZON MUSIC channel on TWITCH on PRIME VIDEO and the AMAZON MUSIC channel on TWITCH beginning at 6p (CT). The full rebroadcast will stream the next day for free on AMAZON FREEVEE and the AMAZON MUSIC app starting at 7p (CT).

« see more Net News