Wallen (Photo: David Lehr)

Country superstar MORGAN WALLEN is rescheduling six weeks of shows, including his planned performance on THURSDAY's (5/11) ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, due to a vocal cord injury. That injury is being described by his team as "vocal fold trauma," resulting in six weeks of mandatory vocal rest.

The injury started several weeks ago when WALLEN canceled a handful of shows, including one at the last minute, but he re-injured it after playing three shows last week (MAY 4th, 5th and 6th). His four country, two continent, "One Night At A Time World Tour" kicked off MARCH 15th in AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND.

WALLEN broke the news to fans in a social media video TODAY (5/9). Prior to that, he had five more MAY shows listed for sale on his web site, and 14 in JUNE, including a JUNE 3rd appearance at the GULF COAST JAM in PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL.

Said WALLEN, “I got some bad news from my doctors at the VANDERBILT VOICE CENTER yesterday. After taking 10 days of vocal rest, I performed three shows last weekend in FLORIDA and by the third one I felt terrible. So, I went in and got scoped yesterday, and they told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal fold trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks, so that's what I'm going to do."

He continued, "They want me not to talk at all, but they said if I need to, it's okay to for something like this. I also tore my LAT [stabilizing back muscle latissimus dorsi] while we were in AUSTRALIA, I've been trying to work through that quietly, but this time off is going to help me get that back right as well.

"We are working on rescheduling all the dates during this timeframe. We've almost got that done, but some of them are pending, so I'll keep you updated. I won't be able to make these festivals that I have during this timeframe, but we are going to make those right next year.

"I won’t be able to do the ACM AWARDS or [ACM] LIFTING LIVES event, but y'all make sure you still go - it's for a great cause.

"They told me that if I do this the right way, I'll get back to 100%, and they also said that if I don't listen and I keep singing, then I'll permanently damage my voice. So. for the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I had to make. I hate it. But I love you guys, and I appreciate all the support that you always give me. I'll see you soon, and I'll be back better than ever. GOD bless you.”

Tickets for the original dates will be honored for all rescheduled performances, and a 30-day refund window will open at the point of purchase when new dates are announced. WALLEN is working to reschedule any missed festival appearances to 2024. Rescheduled dates to follow.

