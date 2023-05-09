Finalists

The finalists have been announced for the 2023 RADIO MERCURY AWARDS.

“After coming out of a turbulent few years, one takeaway from this year’s judging is that comedy is back,” said VMLY&R Exec. Creative Dir. and RADIO MERCURY AWARDS Chief Judge SHERMAN WINFIELD. “It was great for the final round jury to hear agencies, clients and radio stations become comfortable again with combining humor and entertainment with their messaging.”

“This year’s finalists reflect radio’s effectiveness as an advertising medium,” said RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU Pres./CEO and RADIO CREATIVE FUND Chair ERICA FARBER. “We are very excited to award the winners of this year’s competition and celebrate great radio work.”

The awards will be presented on JUNE 8th in NEW YORK. See the complete list of finalists here.

