Perry (Photo: Claire Schaper)

Independent music publishing, rights management, and catalog management company AMR SONGS, founded by industry veteran TAMARA CONNIFF, has acquired artist-writer KIMBERLY PERRY's songwriting interest in "If I Die Young" for an undisclosed sum. The song was a #1, Platinum-selling hit, and COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION AWARDS Single of the Year, and Song of the Year for THE BAND PERRY in 2011. PERRY was the only writer on the song, which, nearly 13 years after its release, continues to average one million streams a week across all platforms.

RECORDS NASHVILLE/COLUMBIA artist PERRY recently teamed with NICOLLE GALYON and JIMMY ROBBINS to co-write "If I Die Young Pt. 2," which she just released as a solo artist, becoming the most-added song at Country radio this week (NET NEWS 5/9).

PERRY said, "Working with TAMARA and AMR SONGS has been truly a creative partnership. When I told her I really wanted to re-record my version of ‘If I Die Young,’ she asked if I had ever thought about doing a part two of the song, rewriting both verses to tell the story about the girl that didn't die young. ’If I Die Young’ has always been my North Star, and I feel fans will strongly connect to 'Part 2' and the new album, which evolved very organically and reflects my life and career growth. I’m so grateful to be working with AMR as I start my solo career, and can’t wait for the fans to hear ‘If I Die Young Pt 2.'"

CONNIFF added, "KIMBERLY PERRY is an inspiration and tremendous talent, and I’m a huge fan. It’s been amazing getting to know her and a complete honor for our team, particularly in this exciting phase of her career as a solo artist. We are obsessed with 'If I Die Young,' and 'Part 2' is incredible. It’s going to excite a lot of fans and stimulate even more interest in all of her repertoire."

Since launching in MARCH with offices in LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK (NET NEWS 3/23), AMR songs has acquired catalogs of JOHN SEBASTIAN and THE LOVIN' SPOONFUL, and GRAMMY-winning reggae group SOJA, and signed IVAN NEVILLE to an exclusive, worldwide co-publishing deal.

