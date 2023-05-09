The Dana Cortez Show

SKYVIEW NETWORKS syndicated THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW has officially launched its weekend content, THE DANA CORTEZ WEEKEND SHOW.

THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW with host DANA CORTEZ, and co-hosts DJ AUTOMATIC and ANTHONY A., debuted the weekend show on AUDACY Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5)/HOUSTON earlier this year and grew to other markets, including UNIVISION Top 40/Rhythmic KBBT (THE BEAT 98.5)/SAN ANTONIO and ICA BROADCASTING Top 40 KCRS (KISS-FM 103.3)/ODESSA-MIDLAND, TX. On JUNE 3, THE DANA CORTEZ WEEKND SHOW expands to the show's home station, DESERT VALLEY MEDIA GROUP Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1)/PHOENIX.

AUDACY/HOUSTON VP/Programming MELISSA CHASE commented, "We are thrilled to have DANA CORTEZ back on the airways in HOUSTON! DANA, AUTOMATIC and ANTHONY are captivating in content and audience relatability, and we are so excited to have them join MIX 96.5 weekends!"

KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1)/PHOENIX PD J STEELE added, "THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW already captivates the audience each weekday morning on KKFR. We had a spot open on SATURDAY mornings to give the audience compelling content and the obvious choice was to give more of THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW to The Valley! Whether you’re in a PPM or diary market, the quick and entertaining breaks are exactly what you need on the weekends."

DANA CORTEZ said, "I’m excited to be launching THE DANA CORTEZ WEEKEND SHOW in markets that have each played such a significant role in my radio career and where listeners have shown us love since day one. The Program Directors at each station are so talented and it feels surreal to be working alongside them. Together, we’ve curated a unique brand that connects with audiences every single day through authenticity, while highlighting realness, culture and relationships that everyone can relate to."

THE DANA CORTEZ WEEKEND SHOW is available SATURDAY or SUNDAY, delivered via FTP segments allowing stations to program their own music. THE DANA CORTEZ SHOW is available MONDAY through FRIDAY in mornings, middays or afternoons on CHR, Hot AC, Rhythmic and Hip-Hop stations. For information on either program, contact affiliation@skyviewsat.com or visit skyviewnetworks.com/dcs.





« see more Net News