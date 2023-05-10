Runaway June (Photo: Ford Fairchild)

RUNAWAY JUNE has signed with QUARTZ HILL RECORDS for label representation and sister company BROWN SELLERS BROWN MANAGEMENT for management. The trio, JENNIFER WAYNE, NATALIE STOVALL, and newest member STEVIE WOODWARD, appeared TODAY (5/10) on the nationally syndicated, "THE BOBBY BONES SHOW," where they debuted their new single, "Make Me Wanna Smoke," out on MAY 19th.

In a joint statement, the band said, "We cannot wait to start this new journey with QUARTZ HILL RECORDS and the amazing team there. We couldn't ask for more passionate, talented, hardworking, true believers fighting for us. BENNY BROWN [BROWN SELLERS BROWN Managing Partner] signed this band from the beginning [at former label WHEELHOUSE RECORDS], and to be together again is a dream come true. We are counting down the days until we can share the new music we are creating together with the world."

BROWN added, "It's so great to be working with RUNAWAY JUNE again. They're all so talented, and I've always been a big believer in them and their music. I think this is some of the best music they've ever done, and can't wait for everyone to hear it."

The band was previously managed by industry veteran FLETCHER FOSTER of F2 ENTERTAINMENT GROUP.

JASON SELLERS (of BROWN SELLERS BROWN), ELLA LANGLEY, and BOBBY HAMRICK wrote "Make Me Wannna Smoke," which was produced by MICKEY JACK CONES. RUNAWAY JUNE will take their new music on the road this summer with stops planned in CALIFORNIA, COLORADO, OHIO, IOWA, and NASHVILLE.

