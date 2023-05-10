2024 Inductees Announced

The 2024 Class of Honorees for the TEXAS SONGWRITERS’ HALL OF FAME Awards Show has been announced. The annual show, set for FEBRUARY 24th, 2024, wraps up a two-day celebration of songwriters who represent the spirit of TEXAS, all organized by the AUSTIN-based TEXAS HERITAGE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION.

The 2024 inductees will be ERIC JOHNSON, JACK INGRAM, JON RANDALL, RUTHIE FOSTER and TERRY McBRIDE. The show will include special tributes, celebrations, and performances to honor and celebrate the newest inductees. Performers will be announced at a later date.

