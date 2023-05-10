Stargate's Tor & Mikkel

PULSE MUSIC GROUP has signed a creative joint venture with multi-platinum production duo STARGATE, with the announcement made by Co-CEOs JOSH ABRAHAM and SCOTT CUTLER as well as President/Head Of Creative ASHLEY CALHOUN.

STARGATE-- MIKKEL ERIKSEN and TOR E. HERMANSON -- have produced or written for BEYONCE, MARIAH CAREY, RIHANNA, SELENA GOMEZ, CELINE DION, JANET JACKSON, SHAKIRA, SAM SMITH, JENNIFER LOPEZ, MARY J. BLIGE, NE-YO, KATY PERRY, COLDPLAY, PINK, SIA, WHITNEY HOUSTON, CHRIS BROWN, NAS and many others, with 10 #1 singles.

Their first chart-topper was NE-YO's “So Sick," followed by BEYONCE's “Irreplaceable," which topped the BILLBOARD HOT 100 for 10 consecutive weeks. The duo also co-wrote and co-produced KATY PERRY's "Firework" and noted for their extensive work with RIHANNA.

In 2021, ERIKSEN and HERMANSEN launched the LOS ANGELES ACADEMY FOR ARTISTS AND MUSIC PRODUCTION (LAAMP), an intensive, high-level music program for songwriters, recording artists and music producers. The first four signings to the joint venture, LAAMP MUSIC, are HUNTER BENNETT NEY aka BOY BENNETT, NATALIE SAWICKI, LUCAS SANTOS and KYLA IMANI.

Said TOR, “Investing in the future has long been a winning recipe in music. LAAMP was created to help young creators take their music to the next level, which is exactly what PULSE MUSIC GROUP has been doing for their songwriters for years. ANDY, MIKKEL and I are excited to partner with SCOTT, JOSH, ASHLEY and the PULSE MUSIC GROUP team to create opportunities for a whole new wave of talent.”

Said ABRAHAM, CUTLER and CALHOUN, “We couldn’t be happier to be in business with STARGATE and to form the LAAMP MUSIC creative joint venture. People come to work with PULSE MUSIC GROUP when they want a high level of creative community to surround themselves with —exactly the same ethos and purpose of creative culture that TOR, MIKKEL and ANDY have with LAAMP. It makes perfect sense to team up with STARGATE to help light the torches of a whole new wave of talent."





(L-r): Scott Cutler, co-CEO, PULSE Music Group; Josh Abraham, co-CEO, PULSE Music Group; Andy Steinway, LAAMP Music; Tor E. Hermansen, Stargate; and Mikkel Eriksen, Stargate





