DeBella

JOHN DEBELLA has announced his retirement after over 40 years hosting morning radio in PHILADELPHIA, most recently as morning host at BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK after many years at sister WMMR. DEBELLA's last show on WMGK will air on JUNE 30th.

“After 47 years on the radio, I really can't believe it's coming to an end,” said DEBELLA. “I've been extremely lucky to be able to work at a job I love, in a city I love, with a family that has supported and sacrificed a lot for me to fulfill my dream. BTW...my wife likes to shop on AMAZON, so she might try to return me.”

“We are so very proud of JOHN and his many accomplishments over the past four decades,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP President BRUCE BEASLEY. “The radio industry and the City of PHILADELPHIA are better off because of him. We wish him the very best in his next chapter!”

“Through 5 decades in the business, 40 years in Philly and the last 20 anchoring WMGK’s broadcast day, JOHN DEBELLA has simply made our lives better- through a shared love of humor, music and entertainment,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Vice President of Talent Development and WMGK-FM/WMMR-FM PD BILL WESTON. “His career tally has to be close to 10,000 shows and you can bet he put his heart and soul into each and every one of them.”

“I’d like to sincerely thank JOHN for his huge contributions to BEASLEY and the PHILADELPHIA community over the years,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Chief Content Officer JUSTIN CHASE. “His creative genius has made such a positive impact on the radio industry overall. We are privileged to be a part of his legendary career.”

“Simply put, JOHN DEBELLA has defined morning radio in PHILADELPHIA for 40 years,” said VP/Market Manager JOE BELLl. “He’s a true radio icon!”

