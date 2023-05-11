Partnering

Music financing service, ROYFI and distribution and artist services company, UNCHAINED MUSIC, have partnered to provide artist royalty advances for UNCHAINED MUSIC distributed artists.

ROYFI's PETER HARVEY said, "Our mission is to give more power to creatives by giving them access to affordable capital, at terms that make business sense. Access to capital means more sustainable music careers. UNCHAINED MUSIC and ROYFI make a great team, as we share a deep commitment to thoughtful financial innovation that lets artists make more of their work with fewer fees, hassles, and bottlenecks."

UNCHAINED MUSIC CEO MATT WATERS added, "We’re building a new model for artist-first services and we’re thrilled to add a helpful financial service component to the innovative distribution, promotion, and surrounding tools that we’re launching. ROYFI is the perfect partner to help us help our creatives. They’ve done enough deals to have perfected the art of artist-friendly advances, while staying innovative and forward thinking, just as we are."

