Expanding Partnership

DOWNTOWN MUSIC HOLDINGS' CD BABY, a Downtown Music Holdings and COSYND, a platform for copyright protection for all creators, are expanding their partnership of five years with the integration of COSYND's Copyright Registration API into the CD BABY platform. The expansion will empower CD BABY’s community of over one million independent artists to efficiently register copyrights and establish legal ownership over their work.

CD BABY CRO CHRISTINE BARNUM said, "As a platform that has always been about empowering independent musicians, we are thrilled to take this partnership with COSYND to the next level. By integrating COSYND's Copyright Registration API, we're making it easier than ever for our users to protect their music and their livelihoods, at a time when they need it most."

COSYND CEO JESSICA SOBHRAJ added, "This is a momentous step in our partnership, which has thrived consistently from the day CD BABY became our first official launch partner nearly five years ago. CD BABY has always been a leader in providing independent musicians with the tools they need to succeed in the music industry and our teams share a passion for creating affordable access to those pathways to success."

