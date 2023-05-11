Sold

EXCEL MEDIA, L.L.C. is selling Classic Hits KXXF (105.3 FREE)/WINNIE-BEAUMONT, TX to EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION for $610,000 plus an affiliation deal with EMF's Contemporary Christian K-LOVE network before closing. The seller was owned until his 2019 death by the late JOHN WALTON of the syndicated "WALTON AND JOHNSON" morning show.

In other filings with the FCC, IFIBER COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION is selling News-Talk KMAS-A-K277CZ (iFIBERONE NEWS RADIO)/SHELTON, WA to EPHRATA RADIO LLC (FJORD HOLDINGS LLC and THE ANECDOTALIST LLC) for $152,940 ($30,588 cash, $122,352 in a promissory note),

CENTENARY COLLEGE OF LOUISIANA is transferring KSCL/SHREVEPORT, LA to the Board of Supervisors of LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY AND A&M COLLEGE for no cash consideration; the transferor will get three underwriting messages per day for five years on the RED RIVER RADIO network, a mention as the founder of the station in the hourly legal ID for ten years, and on-air opportunities for students.

And GRANDE RONDE RADIO ASSOCIATE FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF LA GRANDE is selling K243AA/UNION, OR to KJDY, LLC (ELKHORN MEDIA GROUP) for $3,000. The primary station is listed as Country KCMB/BAKER CITY, OR.

