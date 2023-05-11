Adding New Morning Show

MARC MEDIA GROUP Gospel KGGR-A-K295DA/DALLAS will be adding the nationally syndicated "Get Up! Mornings With ERICA CAMPBELL" starting May 15.

MARC RADIO GROUP EVP DAVE COBB said, “This is the first of many exciting and positive changes we have planned for KGGR. We pledged to use our Christian broadcasting experience and resources to expand the listenership of KGGR.”

Market Manager SCOTT MILLER said, “As a family-owned, faith-based company, we felt we could make a difference to the local faith community. This is just the beginning of what we have in store.”

