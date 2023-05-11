Elon Musk: (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

ELON MUSK said THURSDAY (511) afternoon that he has found a new CEO for TWITTER, which is now being called X CORP. He did not name the person, but said she will be starting in about six weeks.

MUSK announced the move in a tweet, saying “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/TWITTER. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”

MUSK announced in DECEMBER that he would resign as TWITTER CEO “as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job.”

