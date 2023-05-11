Wilson on the ACM Red Carpet (Photo: Gilbert Flores for PMC)

LAINEY WILSON topped the winners in last night’s 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, winning in four categories, including two of the night’s biggest: Album and Female Artist of the Year. Clutching her trophy after winning in the Female Artist category, WILSON said, “To all the little girls watching, this stands for hard work. If you’re going to be a dreamer, you’d better be a do-er.”

HARDY and COLE SWINDELL also each had a really good night. HARDY won three awards, two shared with WILSON for their “wait in the truck” duet, a song about domestic violence. Accepting the Music Event trophy for that song, WILSON shared, “I think it’s important to sing about things that are hard talk about, and this one’s about real life.” SWINDELL’s “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” won in both the Single and Song of the Year categories.

CHRIS STAPLETON was awarded Entertainer of the Year. MORGAN WALLEN, not in attendance due to doctor-ordered vocal rest, was named Male Artist of the Year, with show co-host GARTH BROOKS accepting on his behalf. OLD DOMINION won Group of the Year, while BROTHERS OSBORNE took home the Duo of the Year prize.

The show, hosted by BROOKS and DOLLY PARTON, streamed live for the second year on PRIME VIDEO, originating for the first time this year from FORD CENTER at THE STAR in FRISCO, TX. It streamed globally across more than 240 territories. A full rebroadcast of the show will stream TOMORROW (5/12) on AMAZON FREEVEE.

Following is a complete list of winners.

Entertainer of the Year

CHRIS STAPLETEON

Female Artist of the Year

LAINEY WILSON

Male Artist of the Year

MORGAN WALLEN

Duo of the Year

BROTHERS OSBORNE

Group of the Year

OLD DOMINION

New Female Artist of the Year

HAILEY WHITTERS

New Male Artist of the Year

ZACH BRYAN

Album of the Year (Awarded to artist(s), producer(s) and label(s))

BELL BOTTOM COUNTRY - LAINEY WILSON

Producer: JAY JOYCE

Label: BROKEN BOWN RECORDS

Single of the Year (Awarded to artist(s), producer(s) and label(s))

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - COLE SWINDELL

Producer: ZACH CROWELL

Label: WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE

Song of the Year (Awarded to songwriter(s)/publisher(s) and artist(s))

She Had Me At Heads Carolina - COLE SWINDELL

Songwriters: ASHLEY GORLEY, COLE SWINDELL, JESSE FRASURE, MARK D. SANDERS, THOMAS RHETT, TIM NICHOLS

Music Event of the Year (Awarded to artist(s)/producer(s) and label(s))

wait in the truck - HARDY feat. LAINEY WILSON

Producers: DEREK WELLS, HARDY, JOEY MOI, JORDAN SCHMIDT

Label: BIG LOUD RECORDS

Visual Media of the Year (Awarded to producer(s)/Director(s) and artist(s))

wait in the truck - HARDY feat. LAINEY WILSON

Producer: INKWELL PRODUCTIONS

Director: JUSTIN CLOUGH

Songwriter of the Year

ASHLEY GORLEY

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

HARDY

