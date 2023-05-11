-
Lainey Wilson Cleans Up At 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards With Four Wins
by Phyllis Stark
LAINEY WILSON topped the winners in last night’s 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, winning in four categories, including two of the night’s biggest: Album and Female Artist of the Year. Clutching her trophy after winning in the Female Artist category, WILSON said, “To all the little girls watching, this stands for hard work. If you’re going to be a dreamer, you’d better be a do-er.”
HARDY and COLE SWINDELL also each had a really good night. HARDY won three awards, two shared with WILSON for their “wait in the truck” duet, a song about domestic violence. Accepting the Music Event trophy for that song, WILSON shared, “I think it’s important to sing about things that are hard talk about, and this one’s about real life.” SWINDELL’s “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” won in both the Single and Song of the Year categories.
CHRIS STAPLETON was awarded Entertainer of the Year. MORGAN WALLEN, not in attendance due to doctor-ordered vocal rest, was named Male Artist of the Year, with show co-host GARTH BROOKS accepting on his behalf. OLD DOMINION won Group of the Year, while BROTHERS OSBORNE took home the Duo of the Year prize.
The show, hosted by BROOKS and DOLLY PARTON, streamed live for the second year on PRIME VIDEO, originating for the first time this year from FORD CENTER at THE STAR in FRISCO, TX. It streamed globally across more than 240 territories. A full rebroadcast of the show will stream TOMORROW (5/12) on AMAZON FREEVEE.
Following is the complete list of winners.
Entertainer of the Year
CHRIS STAPLETEON
Female Artist of the Year
LAINEY WILSON
Male Artist of the Year
MORGAN WALLEN
Duo of the Year
BROTHERS OSBORNE
Group of the Year
OLD DOMINION
New Female Artist of the Year
HAILEY WHITTERS
New Male Artist of the Year
ZACH BRYAN
Album of the Year (Awarded to artist(s), producer(s) and label(s))
BELL BOTTOM COUNTRY - LAINEY WILSON
Producer: JAY JOYCE
Label: BROKEN BOWN RECORDS
Single of the Year (Awarded to artist(s), producer(s) and label(s))
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - COLE SWINDELL
Producer: ZACH CROWELL
Label: WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE
Song Of The Year (Awarded to songwriter(s)/publisher(s) and artist(s))
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - COLE SWINDELL
Songwriters: ASHLEY GORLEY, COLE SWINDELL, JESSE FRASURE, MARK D. SANDERS, THOMAS RHETT, TIM NICHOLS
Music Event of the Year (Awarded to artist(s)/producer(s) and label(s))
wait in the truck - HARDY feat. LAINEY WILSON
Producers: DEREK WELLS, HARDY, JOEY MOI, JORDAN SCHMIDT
Label: BIG LOUD RECORDS
Visual Media of the Year (Awarded to producer(s)/Director(s) and artist(s))
wait in the truck - HARDY feat. LAINEY WILSON
Producer: INKWELL PRODUCTIONS
Director: JUSTIN CLOUGH
Songwriter of the Year
ASHLEY GORLEY
Artist-Songwriter of the Year
HARDY