ELON MUSK has confirmed that he has named NBCUNIVERSAL'S advertising sales chief LINDA YACCARINO as the new CEO for TWITTER. According to her bio, YACCARINO has worked at NBCUNIVERSAL for nearly 12 years, leading a team which has generated more than $100 billion in ad sales since 2011.

YACCARINO previously served as NBC's chair for advertising and client partnerships, and as Pres./Cable Entertainment and Digital Advertising sales. Prior to her time with NBC, she worked at global entertainment company TURNER for almost two decades.

MUSK said in a statement, "I am excited to welcome LINDA YACCARINO as the new CEO of TWITTER!" He added YACCARINO "will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design and new technology."

YAHOO.com is reporting TESLA stock tumbled on the news that MUSK would maintain a substantial role at TWITTER. MUSK owns both companies.

