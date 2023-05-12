Lisa Michaels

COX MEDIA GROUP announced that LISA MICHAELS is their new Integrated Sales Manager for the ATLANTA radio cluster, coming to ATLANTA from TUCSON, AZ where she was Local Sales Manager for SCRIPPS KGUN-TV.

MICHAELS said, “I’m excited to join CMG ATLANTA and honored to serve in this role. My passion is cultivating and coaching sales talent to help local businesses and brands thrive and grow."

CMG ATLANTA Director of Sales KRIS HACKETT LUCAS said, “I’m thrilled to have LISA join our winning sales team at CMG ATLANTA. This addition only strengthens our position when it comes to leading our highly talented team. I’m confident she’ll make a fast and positive impact for our local clients and sales organization.”

