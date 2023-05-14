Kent (Photo: Matthew Berinato)

Congratulations to COMBUSTION/RCA NASHVILLE's COREY KENT, who tops the MEDIABASE Country chart this week as his "Wild As Her" single zips 4-1 in its 38th week on the chart. The already RIAA Platinum certified hit is the first chart-topper for the OKLAHOMA native. It was written by KELLY ARCHER, BRETT TYLER and MORGAN WALLEN.

“It’s been a hell of a ride to wind up here,” KENT said of his first #1. “You couldn’t write a crazier script: Getting dropped, moving to TEXAS, working in motorcycle shops and pavement companies to provide, playing a regular gig performing in a Mexican restaurant, praying for opportunity, touring relentlessly, and trying to defy all the odds … Today is bigger than my first #1. Today, I get to wave the pirate flag for all of us relentless dreamers from the mountain top as an example that no matter how hard it gets, there is always hope. I’ll never forget this one.”

In celebration of the #1, KENT has released a live version of the song recorded at CAIN'S BALLROOM in TULSA, OK. Listen here. The studio version of the single is included on KENT's album, BLACKTOP, releasing on JUNE 2nd.

Elsewhere in the chart's top 5, WALLEN's "Last Night" and TYLER HUBBARD's "Dancin' In The Country" holds at #2 and #3, respectively. SCOTTY McCREERY's "It Matters To Her" rises 7-4 and DAN + SHAY's "You" is up 6-5.

Likely to crack the top 5 next week is MEGAN MORONEY's debut single, "TENNESSEE Orange," which rises 8-6 in its 12th week. No new singles made it into the Top 10 this week, but OLD DOMINION's "Memory Lane" and JORDAN DAVIS' "Next Thing You Know" are poised to do so next week.

