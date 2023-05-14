HALLWOOD MEDIA has promoted DANNY BERKELEY-SCOTT to VP/Management for the company. During his short tenure with the company, he has overseen the success of CARDI B's “Up”, produced by client YOUNG DZA and DRAKE and 21 SAVAGE's “On BS”, produced by client ELIAS.

His client roster has been responsible for over 20 Gold and Platinum-selling songs, and over the past year, BERKELEY-SCOTT launched HALLWOOD MEDIA’s Engineer Management division, signing GRAMMY nominated recording engineers ANGIE RANDISI (LIL BABY, PARTYNEXTDOOR, GLORILLA, TYGA) and MIKE TUCCI (DABABY, JUICE WRLD, THE KID LAROI).

HALLWOOD MEDIA founder and CEO NEIL JACOBSON said, “DANNY embodies what I believe a true manager should be. He has an almost daring entrepreneurial vision, embracing innovated ideas and partnerships. He has become a rising star and natural leader for our management division”.

BERKELEY-SCOTT added, “I’m thrilled for the opportunity that NEIL and HALLWOOD MEDIA has given me to thrive and grow not only as a manager but to embrace new ideas to manifest opportunities in a way no other company can”.

