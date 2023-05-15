New For Philly

AUDACY Top 40 WTDY/PHILADELPHIA has flipped to Hot AC, branded as “THE NEW 96.5,” after a weekend stunt of non-stop TAYLOR SWIFT songs, coinciding with the singer's three sold out shows at LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD.

Long-time 96.5 host MICHAEL BENNETT (aka BENNETT) celebrates 10-years on the frequency next month and remains in morning drive, with sister KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3)/SAN FRANCISCO midday host V HALE imported for the same shift and PHILLY market vet MIKE ADAM, afternoon drive host on sister WNEW-F (NEW 102.7)/NEW YORK, covering afternoons while BRU stays on board for nights.

The ‘NEW’ direction was launched on MONDAY (5/15).

