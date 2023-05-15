Palmer (Photo: WBBS Facebook)

Longtime iHEARTMEDIA Country WBBS (B104.7) SYRACUSE air personality BECKY PALMER has died at the age of 68 during her second battle with cancer. SYRACUSE.com reports that she passed away YESTERDAY (5/14) at a hospital near her family's camp in upstate NEW YORK. Her daughter, ALANA HIRT, confirmed the news.

The station paid tribute to her on its FACEBOOK page, sharing a collage of photos and the caption, "Remembering BECKY PALMER . . . 22 years on the air on B104.7. Thank you for all your years of entertainment and dedication to our community. You'll forever be missed! ❤️"

PALMER and her morning show partner, TOM OWENS, retired from radio at the end of 2019 after 11 years on the air together, and 22 in total for PALMER (NET NEWS 12/3/19).

