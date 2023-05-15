More Winners

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of the 2023 EDWARD R. MURROW AWARDS for Region 6, OKLAHOMA and TEXAS. The regional winners move on to the national awards competition with those winners announced in AUGUST.

The Region 6 radio winners:

Large Market

Breaking News Coverage: AUDACY News KRLD-A/DALLAS, "DECEMBER 2022 DFW Tornado Outbreak"

Continuing Coverage: TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO/SAN ANTONIO in partnership with THE TEXAS NEWSROOM, "Continuing Coverage of the UVALDE School Shooting"

Digital: UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS News-Talk KUT/AUSTIN

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO, "The Enduring Gap"

Excellence in Innovation: TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO in partnership with THE TEXAS NEWSROOM, "Latino Voter Engagement Project"

Excellence in Sound: TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO, "Mariachi Extravaganza: Meet the Competitors in this Year’s ‘Mariachi Super Bowl’"

Excellence in Writing: TEXAS STANDARD/AUSTIN, "The Complicated Legacy of CÉSAR CHÁVEZ"

Feature Reporting: TEXAS STANDARD, "Searching for SAM HOUSTON’s Mysterious Graveside Visitor"

Hard News: HOUSTON PUBLIC MEDIA, "Pace of HARRIS COUNTY Home Buyouts Slower than Hoped for after Hurricane Harvey"

Investigative Reporting: TEXAS STANDARD, "The Cutoff"

News Documentary: HOUSTON PUBLIC MEDIA, "Below the Waterlines: HOUSTON after Hurricane Harvey"

News Series: TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO, "Your Teachers Are Not Okay"

Newscast: KRLD-A, "FEBRUARY 2022 Winter Weather Cripples DFW"

Podcast: KUT, "THE DISCONNECT: POWER, POLITICS AND THE TEXAS BLACKOUT"

Sports Reporting: KUT, "Sandlot Baseball Grows in AUSTIN, Attracting its Own All-Stars"

Overall Excellence: TEXAS PUBLIC RADIO

Small Market

Continuing Coverage: MARFA PUBLIC RADIO, "The BLACKWELL SCHOOL's Path to Becoming a National Historic Site"

Digital: MARFA PUBLIC RADIO

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: MARFA PUBLIC RADIO, "Midland: Our City, Our Stories"

Excellence in Innovation: MARFA PUBLIC RADIO, "So Far from Care"

Excellence in Sound: MARFA PUBLIC RADIO, "As Droughts Continue across the State, TEXAS Ranchers Try to Keep Up with Rising Prices"

Excellence in Writing: KWIT-KOJI, SHEILA BRUMMER

Excellence in Writing: MARFA PUBLIC RADIO, "In WEST TEXAS, a Boom in Earthquakes Alongside a Boom in Oil Drilling"

Feature Reporting: UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT EL PASO News-Talk KTEP/EL PASO, "Marijuana on the State Line"

Hard News: KTEP, "Military Uses Training, Tests New Virtual Reality Tool to Prevent Suicides"

News Documentary: MARFA PUBLIC RADIO, "25 Years Later, PRESIDIO and REDFORD Remember ESEQUIEL HERNANDEZ JR."

Newscast: BRYAN BROADCASTING CO. News-Talk WTAW-A-K233DU/COLLEGE STATION, TX, "WTAW Newscast, 11/25/22 at 6:05 a.m."

Overall Excellence: WTAW

Region 7 radio winners:

Large Market

Breaking News Coverage: AUDACY News WBBM-A-WCFS/CHICAGO, "HIGHLAND PARK Parade Shooting"

Continuing Coverage: METROPOLITAN INDIANAPOLIS PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WFYI/INDIANAPOLIS, "Shortage of Special Education Teachers Puts Students at Risk"

Digital: IDEASTREAM PUBLIC MEDIA/CLEVELAND

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: MICHIGAN RADIO, "MALCOLM X was from MICHIGAN"

Excellence in Innovation: CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WBEZ/CHICAGO in partnership with ILLINOIS PUBLIC RADIO, "Prisoncast!"

Excellence in Sound: WBEZ in partnership with the CHICAGO SUN-TIMES, "20 Shots in a Second: They’re Not Just Handguns Anymore"

Feature Reporting: WBEZ, "When I'm Not Reporting, the Fear Creeps In"

Hard News: CINCINNATI PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk WVXU/CINCINNATI, "Sewage-Contaminated Water is Seeping into an African American Cemetery. Who is Responsible?"

Investigative Reporting: WBEZ in partnership with the CHICAGO SUN-TIMES, "20 Shots in a Second: They’re Not Just Handguns Anymore"

News Documentary: MICHIGAN RADIO, "Nine Days in a MICHIGAN Abortion Clinic, as Election Looms"

News Series: IDEASTREAM PUBLIC MEDIA, "Changing the Course of a River"

Newscast: AUDACY News WWJ-A/DETROIT, "WWJ AM Drive Newscast Midterm Election Results"

Podcast: MICHIGAN RADIO, "COLLISION COURSE"

Overall Excellence: WBBM-A

Small Market

Breaking News: CENTRAL MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY Variety WCMU/MOUNT PLEASANT, MI, "GAYLORD Tornado - MAY 20, 2022"

Continuing Coverage: INDIANA UNIVERSITY Classical-Jazz WFIU-PBS affiliate

WTIU-TV/BLOOMINGTON, IN, "INDIANA Prepares for a Post-Roe Future"

Digital: ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Blues WGLT/NORMAL, IL

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Classical WKAR-F/EAST LANSING, MI, "MID-MICHIGAN Woodworker Shares Skills through Classes with an Inclusive Focus"

Excellence in Sound: INTERLOCHEN PUBLIC RADIO/TRAVERSE CITY, MI, "Thin as a Rail"

Excellence in Writing: INTERLOCHEN PUBLIC RADIO, "Nature vs. National Security"

Feature Reporting: WFIU-WTIU, "Death Doulas Guide the Terminally Ill through Process of 'Dying Well'"

Hard News: INTERLOCHEN PUBLIC RADIO, "PETOSKEY HIGH SCHOOL Students Say Searches for Vapes Went Too Far"

News Documentary: INTERLOCHEN PUBLIC RADIO, "[Un]Natural Selection Ep. 3: What To Do With The 'Big Bad Wolf'"

News Series: ILLINOIS PUBLIC MEDIA, "WILL At 100: A Century of Making Waves"

Newscast: WFIU-WTIU, "WFIU News, SEPTEMBER 16, 2022 Newscast"

Podcast: INTERLOCHEN PUBLIC RADIO, "ONE MORE PASS"

Overall Excellence: BRADLEY UNIVERSITY News-Talk WCBU/PEORIA, IL

« see more Net News