Cosenza

Former COLUMBIA RECORDS SVP/Adult Radio Promotion has announced plans to launch his new company, COSENZA PROMOTION, MARKETING & CONSULTING.

COSENZA told ALL ACCESS, “After nearly three decades at COLUMBIA RECORDS, I have left the company to pursue new adventures. My 29 years at COLUMBIa, 20 as SVP/Adult Radio, were absolutely incredible. I have nothing but admiration, joy and appreciation in my heart for the artists, the company and all the people I’ve had the privilege of working with. There are countless stories, memories and great times that will stay with me forever.

“I leave COLUMBIA at the top of my game, with #1 Chart Share at HAC and AC. Going forward, I am excited to explore all opportunities, enrich my relationships and forge new ones along the way. As I launch COSENZA PROMOTION, MARKETING & CONSULTING, I am eager to put my skills to work for many companies, artists and the music they create. Reach me via email at pete@cosenzapromo.com and hit me on cell at (917) 836-8600."

