Rivers

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKCI (KC101) and Hip Hop WKCI-HD2-W265DB (100.9 THE BEAT)/NEW HAVEN PD/Host ADAM RIVERS is adding duties as PD of sister Top 40 WKSS (KISS 95.7)/HARTFORD. RIVERS will report to iHEARTMEDIA/CONNECTICUT SVP/Programming JOEY BROOKS.

Region Pres. STEVE HONEYCOMB said, “Over the past ten years, ADAM has done and amazing job programming KC101 while also serving as the APD and music director for KISS 95.7 and we are excited to see him evolve to Program Director of KISS 95.7.”

BROOKS said, “KISS 95.7 is legendary and one that is close to my heart as it launched my career. There is no one better than ADAM to lead KISS 95.7 into the future.”

“Growing up, these were the two radio stations I spent my time with and it was a faraway dream to even work at one, never mind both as the Program Director!” said RIVERS. “Thank you to JOEY BROOKS, STEVE HONEYCOMB, and DYLAN SPRAGUE for constantly helping me improve and grow during my time here, and for this new opportunity.”

