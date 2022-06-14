April '23 PPM Ratings

The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – in close proximity with the data geeks from XTRENDS – are back to play another exciting round of “know your numbers.” Well, to be more accurate, the numbers most of you will see do not belong to you. They are someone else’s and you are merely a voyeur. This is like peeking over a classmate’s shoulder during an exam or rubbernecking on the highway. It all becomes grist for the radio mill. The results you are about to gawk at are from APRIL, a survey that ran from MARCH 30th through APRIL 26th. We had PASSOVER, EASTER and both tax and earth days. Oh, and baseball. Lots and lots of baseball.

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: It’s Always Sunny

Like sands of time through the hourglass, these are the days on iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1). The station posted yet another dominant 6+ win (9.0-8.9), causing the rest of the market to scramble for second place. COX MEDIA Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5) had that honor for the fourth book in a row (6.2-6.5). KSBJ EDUCATIONAL Christian Contemporary KSBJ was up two slots to #3 as it rebounded from a minor down book (5.6-5.9). COX MEDIA Country KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q) repeated at #4 (5.9-5.8), while AUDACY Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) slipped from a tie at #2 to #5 as its four-book surge came to an end (6.2-5.6). As usual, KODA had the most cume and increased its total by 2.3% (1,668,700-1,706,700). The market shrank by 1.5%.

KODA turned it up to 11, capturing the 25-54 flag for the eleventh straight survey. The station just missed duplicating last month’s double-digit score but left plenty of cushion between it and the #2 station. That was iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ), which rose from #4 with a slight increase. The stations were separated by better than three shares. KKHH dipped to #3, while KKBQ slipped to #4. Both stations incurred small share decreases. KSBJ remained at #5 with a slight increase. KGLK bounced back from a down book to step up to #6.

What’s the buzz in the 18-34 realm? KTBZ was #1 and in double digits for the third straight survey. KODA had a solid increase to remain #2 and pare the lead down to a little over a share. KGLK moved up to a somewhat distant #3 as it got back a small portion of last month’s huge share loss. It was tied with KKHH, which remained in place but with its smallest number since the geese were laying about. There was a three-way logjam at #5. KKBQ dipped from #4 with a small decrease while a couple of stations previously identified as #6 moved up. AUDACY Spanish Contemporary KLOL (MEGA 101.1FM) and AUDACY Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL) both had slight increases.

For the twelfth time in the last 14 surveys, KODA was the 18-49 winner. The station just missed hitting double digits, a feat it has accomplished six times during this span. KTBZ was back at #2 but with its third down book in a row. KKHH repeated at #3 with its smallest share since JULY, while KKBQ remained at #4 with a slight increase. KGLK stepped up to #5 as it regained a good portion of last month’s rather large share loss. This pushed CUMULUS Top 40/M KRBE down to #6. Earning leap o’ the month honors was AUDACY Hot AC KHMX (MIX 96.5), which advanced from #15 to #7 with its best showing since AUGUST.

ATLANTA: Down By The River

Perhaps living in a van? COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) was the leading 6+ station for the fourth book in a row and landed its largest share since AUGUST (8.3-8.9). The station padded that score with 0.9 share from its stream. URBAN ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5) was back at #2, also for the fourth straight survey (7.5-7.3). COX MEDIA Talk WSB-A repeated at #3 (6.6-7.0), while COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (104.1 KISS FM) stepped up to #4 (5.9-6.0). COX MEDIA AC WSB (B98.5) had its lowest score in exactly a year (6.0-5.4), which forced it to step down to #5. The next closest station to cracking the top five was AUDACY Urban AC WVEE (V-103), which inched up to #6 (4.6-4.4). WSRV regained the cume lead from WSB with a very small 0.1% increase (867,600-868,300). The market was off by 0.1%.

For the first time since JULY, WSRV was the leading 25-54 station. The station narrowly defeated WAMJ, which had captured the flag for the last nine surveys. WVEE had a down book but still advanced two squares to #3, while WSB posted its lowest score since SEPTEMBER to hang on at #4. It was forced to share that moment with URBAN ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9), which slid from #2 as it gave back most of last month’s massive share increase. AUDACY Rhythmic AC WSTR (STAR 94) had its best book in over a year as it rose from #13 to #6.

Last month WSRV, WHTA and WVEE were tied at #1 18-34. That relationship ended rather abruptly. WSRV remained on top with its largest share since JULY and opened up a better than a two-share lead over WHTA, which dipped to #2 with a small decrease. WVEE dropped to #3 with its lowest mark since OCTOBER. SALEM Christian Contemporary WFSH (104.7 THE FISH) ended a four-book slide to move up three places to #4. It was paired with a flat WALR, which stepped up from #5. WSB slipped to #6, while WAMJ fell from #5 to #9.

WSRV completed the demo sweep by moving from #3 to #1 18-49 with its best outing since JULY. WALR stepped down to #2 as it returned about half of last month’s huge increase. WSB dipped to #3 and finished just in front of WAMJ, which slipped to #4. WVEE repeated at #5 with a small share loss.

WASHINGTON, DC: Double Dipping

That’s a term you hear quite often in this city. If you’re a wonk, you get it. If not – never mind. As for the subject at hand, AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU cracked the double-digit 6+ share barrier for the 13th straight survey (12.0-11.2). That’s probably a record. HUBBARD News WTOP placed second again as it ended a three-book surge (9.0-8.6). iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH remained the leading music station, coming in at #3 again with its third up book in a row (7.0-7.3). HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR stepped up to #4 with its best showing since NOVEMBER (5.5-5.8), while URBAN ONE Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3/92.7) stayed behind at #5 (5.5-5.5). ATLANTIC GATEWAY Christian Contemporary WGTS slipped to #6 with its smallest share since AUGUST (5.9-5.3). CUMULUS Talk WMAL repeated at #7 (4.0-4.2). We mention this because if you add all the News, Talk, and News/Talk shares together (we did), nearly a quarter of all 6+ listening goes to those combined formats. WASH kept the cume crown with a 9.5% increase (807,300-884,100), and the market was up 2.2%.

WASH strengthened its vise-like grip on the 25-54 demo with its best Frosty-free share in over a year. WAMU was back at #2 but with its lowest number since some kid was asking Santa for dental work. The stations were almost two shares distant. WGTS repeated at #3 but was down for the third straight survey. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5) landed its largest share since OCTOBER as it rose from #9 to #4. This pushed WHUR down a slot to #5. Threatening to join the top five was AUDACY Classic Hits WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE), which motored up two spots to #6 with its best book since JUNE. AUDACY Urban WPGC slipped to #7.

WAMU was both #1 and in double digits 18-34 for the fourth book in a row. WPGC was again in second place but trailed the leader by two shares. WHUR posted its best number in over a year as it rose from #5 to #3. This pushed WIHT down to #4, even though the station was up for the third book in a row. URBAN ONE Urban WKYS remained at #5 as it got back some of last month’s huge share loss. WGTS slipped to #6. Coming seemingly out of nowhere was HUBBARD Regional Mexican WBQH-A (LA MERA MERA 1050 AM/93.5 FM). The station more than doubled its previous share as it leapt from #16 to #7. It was tied with WASH.

Last month WAMU narrowly defeated WASH for the 18-49 crown. The script was flipped this survey as a flat WASH finished in first place while WAMU dipped to #2. WGTS held serve at #3 with its third down book in a row, while WIHT was up three places to #4 with its best outing since NOVEMBER. WPGC dipped to #5 with a slight decrease. WHUR and iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101) had been tied at #5. Both stations had down books and ended up at #6 and #7, respectively.

PHILADELPHIA: A Three-Peat

iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS was up 6+ for the sixth straight survey and #1 for the third book in a row (7.2-7.7). Nipping at its proverbial heels was BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK, which remained the #2 station but with its best outing in over a year (6.9-7.5). BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR ended a two-book slide (5.6-6.4) to move up two places to #3. AUDACY Classic Hits WOGL (BIG 98.1) posted its largest number in over a year (5.8-6.3) to maintain its grip on #4, while AUDACY AC WBEB (B101.1) repeated at #5 with its best Frosty-free share in over a year (5.6-6.1). AUDACY Sports WIP rebounded from a down book (4.7-5.9) to move up to #6. The station also received an additional 1.3 share from its stream. AUDACY News KYW-A had its lowest total since OCTOBER (6.2-5.5) as it fell four slots to #7. WBEB still had the most cume (1,024,800-1,047,100) – a 2.2% increase. The market gained 0.7%.

WMMR had its best 25-54 book since NOVEMBER as it captured the demo for the fourth straight survey. WDAS was back at #2 but was more than three shares off the pace. WIP regained some of last month’s big share loss to advance three spaces to #3. WBEB again had its best Frosty-free outing in over a year as it rose from #7 to #4. BEASLEY Adult Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN FM) slid to #5 as it halted a three-book surge. WOGL rebounded from a down book to rise from #10 to #6. WHYY INC Public Radio WHYY fell from #3 to #7 and was tied with WMGK and iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99).

WUSL ended a four-book surge 18-34 but was still sitting in the #1 position. However, it had company. BEASLEY Country WXTU more than doubled its previous share as it rocketed from #13 into a share of first place. WBEB was not far behind as it stepped up to #3 while ending a three-book slide. Last month iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIOQ (Q102) and WDAS had been tied at #2. Both stations had identical share losses and remained an item but at #4. A flat WOGL dropped from #5 to #8.

Despite a modest share loss, WDAS was back at #1 18-49. It was less than a half share ahead of WMMR, which repeated at #2 as it rebounded from a down book. WBEN was up two slots to #3 with its biggest book in over a year, while WIP rose to #4 as it regained some of last month’s large share loss. WUSL slipped two places to #5 and just edged out WBEB, which moved up to #6. WXTU leapt from #12 to #7, while WHYY dropped from #4 to #12.

BOSTON: Good Sports

What an exciting time to be a BOSTON sports fan. The CELTICS are cruising, the RED SOX actually don’t suck and the BRUINS … wait, never mind. All this was good news for BEASLEY Sports WBZ (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB), which finished #1 6+ for the fourth book in a row (8.1-8.7). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108) stepped up to #2 with its best performance since DECEMBER (5.5-6.0). BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR dipped to #3 (6.1-5.7), while AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7) repeated at #4 (4.9-5.1). BOSTON UNIVERSITY Public Radio WBUR remained at #5 (4.7-4.5), while two other stations came rushing up the chart. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9) rose from #10 to #6 (3.9-4.3), while WGBH FOUNDATION Public Radio WGBH jumped from #12 to #7 (3.7-4.2). Both stations posted their best numbers in over a year. WMJX still had the most cume (841,300-870,900) – a 3.5% increase. The market was up 1.0%.

The 25-54 fight continued to be for second place as WBZ notched its eighth double-digit book in a row. WXKS was back at #2 but trailed the leader by more than six shares. WBQT inched up to #3 with – again – its highest score in over a year. WMJX improved its lot from #6 to #4 with a small increase. AUDACY Hot AC WWBX (MIX 104.1) slid to #5 as it ended a three-book surge. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX fell to #6 with its lowest mark since DECEMBER.

After a two-book absence, WBZ was back on top of the 18-34 leaderboard with its best showing since MAY. WXKS was off slightly as it dipped to #2, ending a three-book surge. WBQT repeated at #3 as it regained some of last month’s massive share loss. BEASLEY Country WKLB stepped up to #4 with its largest share since AUGUST. WWBX worked from #9 to #5 (ear worm alert) with its best book since OCTOBER. WZLX slipped two places to #6.

The top five 18-49 stations were unchanged (even in their order) from last month. WBZ continued its string of #1 books and hit double digits for the tenth straight survey. A flat WXKS was back as a solid #2, while WBQT maintained its #3 presence as it rebounded from a down book. WWBX repeated at #4, while WMJX was still sitting at #5.

Another round of ratings hoopla is now officially in the books. Thank you for playing along. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will return shortly with the results from SEATTLE, MIAMI, PHOENIX, DETROIT and MINNEAPOLIS.

