Hatch (Photo: Katie Kauss)

Performing rights organization SESAC has promoted SHANNAN HATCH from VP/Creative Services to SVP, Head of NASHVILLE Creative. In this role, she will continue to report to Chief Creative Officer SAM KLING, and will maintain leadership of the NASHVILLE-based Creative Services team in supporting SESAC-affiliated songwriters and publishers. In addition, she will work closely with senior management to support creator-focused initiatives.

During a non-consecutive 20-plus year stint with SESAC, HATCH has worked closely with its Country and Americana writers, and has been instrumental in the production of SESAC-sponsored songwriter events, including TIN PAN SOUTH, SESAC PRESENTS AT THE BLUEBIRD, CMA Showcases, PENSACOLA SONGWRITERS FESTIVAL, the SESAC NASHVILLE MUSIC AWARDS, as well as many charitable events in and around the NASHVILLE area.

Her first stint at SESAC ran from 2002-2019, when she left to join publishing company FOURWARD MUSIC LLC as President (NET NEWS 9/23/19). She departed that company in 2021 and returned to SESAC.

“SHANNAN is a staple in the NSAHVILLE songwriting community,” said KLING. “Her commitment to our affiliates is unparalleled, and I am thrilled to announce this well-deserved new role.”

« see more Net News