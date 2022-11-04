CAPITOL NASHVILLE's LUKE BRYAN and football legend PEYTON MANNING will team up for the second consecutive year to host "THE 57th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS" on ABC this fall. The show will air live from NASHVILLE's BRIDGESTONE ARENA on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8th beginning at 7p (CT).

Viewership for their previous pairing as hosts for last NOVEMBER's show grew to a three-year high, according to the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION, with 9.7 million total viewers and a 1.79 rating among Adults 18-49, after seven days of viewing across linear and digital platforms. That show was also the #1 most social TV program that evening, according to TALKWALKER SCR, and the #1 most social entertainment program season-to-date. The event earned 3.7M total social interactions (+71% above 2021) and 5.3M video views (+119% over 2021).

