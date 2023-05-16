Bradley

RON BRADLEY departed QUARTZ HILL RECORDS TODAY (5/16), where he had been Dir./Promotion, handling the WEST COAST. No replacement has been named yet.

BRADLEY joined sister label STONE COUNTRY RECORDS in the same capacity in FEBRUARY of 2022, then moved to QUARTZ HILL last AUGUST. His background includes stints on the promotion teams at EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE for eight years, and then SHOW DOG NASHVILLE for three.

