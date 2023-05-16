Adams

LISA ADAMS, PD/Midday host at LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE has announced her plans to exit the station at the end of JULY. ADAMS is headed back to BOISE, ID to be closer to her three boys and to explore the next chapter of her career. APD CURT KRUSE has been tapped as Interim PD.

ADAMS said, "I am incredibly grateful for the journey at STAR 101.5 and the trust placed in me by LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS. This was my dream job, and for this experience it is with much gratitude and love that I thank our amazing owner, JIM KALMENSON and his family. I also want to extend my deepest thanks to our entire team for their support and encouragement throughout my time here. This decision was made with a heavy heart, but the chance to be closer to my boys, while exploring new ventures in BOISE, is an opportunity I am excited to embrace." Also adding, "If there's anyone on the planet that deserves this opportunity, it is CURT. His knowledge, experience, and love of this brand are unmatched."

KRUSE commented, “Thanks to JIM KALMENSON, KANE BISCAYA and LISA ADAMS for this awesome opportunity. I look forward to contributing to the continued growth and success of KPLZ.”

LOTUS CORP. Regional GM KANE BISCAYA said, “We wish LISA great success in her future endeavors and we are excited to see CURT take on this new leadership position in our company.”

