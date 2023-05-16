Picture Yourself Here

TAYLOR GOLDSMITH, lead singer-songwriter of the LOS ANGELES folk-rock band DAWES, will be the first artist performing for TOOTH & NAIL’s HOUSE OF WINE & MUSIC concert series in PASO ROBLES on JUNE 16th.

GOLDSMITH has been widely recognized for his musical story-telling and honest lyrics, and recently received an EMMY nomination for Outstanding Original Music & Lyrics for his song, “Memorized”, from the NBC show, This Is Us.

Produced by DANNY COOPER's 88 VINES ENTERTAINMENT, the event will provide fans with a chance to hear GOLDSMITH in a rare, solo acoustic performance. Of course, there will be an array of amazing eats and wonderful wines to enjoy on the outdoor patio amid the beautiful vineyards surrounding the TOOTH & NAIL WINERY.

Tickets are limited, but you can purchase them here. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS OF AMERICA.





Goldsmith (Credit: Jenna Jones)





