Coesfeld (Photo: Julia Schoierer)

BERTELSMANN has moved ahead its planned leadership change at BMG as THOMAS COESFELD's takeover date as CEO has been moved up from its previously announced JANUARY 1, 2024 date (NET NEWS 1/30) to JULY 1, 2023.

COESFELD currently serves as BMG's CFO. COESFELD succeeds founding CEO HARTWIG MASUCH, who exits at his own request. When COESFELD takes the reins at BMG, he'll also become a member of BERTELSMANN's Group Management Committee (GMC).

BERTELSMANN CEO THOMAS RABE commented, "I would like to thank HARTWIG MASUCH and THOMAS COESFELD for the smooth handover at the helm of BMG. HARTWIG has written many chapters in BMG’s success story, which THOMAS will now continue. THOMAS COESFELD takes the helm of a company whose revenues increased by more than 30 percent in the record-setting year 2022. As CFO, he got to know BMG well, drove forward its digital orientation, and invested considerable funds in the acquisition of music rights. I am certain that BMG will continue to grow under THOMAS COESFELD’s leadership, and I wish him and his new management team the best of luck in their efforts. I also look forward to working with THOMAS on the BERTELSMANN Group Management Committee."

As he gets ready to take office, COESFELD has set senior appointments for BMG. The new CFO will be MATHIS WOLTER, who joins from RTL GROUP. Current CTO, SEBASTIAN HENTZSHEL becomes Chief Operating Officer (COO) heading up Rights & Royalties, Supply Chain, and Technology & Data. DOMINIQUE CASIMIR continues as Chief Content Officer (CCO). NIKOLA HOLLE-SPIEGEL remains in place as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

MATHIS WOLTER, SEBASTIAN HENTZSCHEL, DOMINIQUE CASIMIR, and NIKOLA HOLLE-SPIEGEL join COESFELD on the BMG Executive BOARD. Additionally, ALBERTO CHULLEN LLAMAS joins BMG from BERTELSMANN EDUCATION GROUP as EVP/Investments.

COESFELD commented on the appointments, saying "We have a strong team at the helm of BMG, bringing together a wide range of skills and experience. Together we will drive the company’s progress, and I very much look forward to working with them all. I would like to thank HARTWIG MASUCH for handing over a company which is both highly creative and successful. Hartwig’s clear focus on building a company which works for artists and songwriters has resulted in a globally relevant music company which has redefined what a music company can be in the streaming age. Together, with the aid of BERTELSMANN’s Boost strategy, we have invested more than €500 million in acquiring music rights catalogs including those of such megastars as TINA TURNER, MÖTLEY CRÜE, SIMPLE MINDS, JEAN-MICHEL JARRE and ZZ TOP. I am excited to build on this incredible foundation. In addition, I very much look forward to working alongside BERTELSMANN’s top management on the GMC and would like to thank THOMAS RABE for appointing me to this committee."

Wolter, Chullen Llamas, Hentzschel, Casimir, Holle-Spiegel (Photos LinkedIn)

