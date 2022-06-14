Last Recap Batch For April

There were a lot of momentous events during the month of APRIL and The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the intrepid numbers merchants from XTRENDS – are here to tell the story of their effect on the ratings. We had PASSOVER, EASTER, EARTH DAY, and tax day. But the most critical event was National Pigs-in-a-Blanket Day. We’re sure there were plenty of radio promotions centered around that event. This book ran from MARCH 30TH through APRIL 26TH and unfolded like this:

SEATTLE-TACOMA: Another Leadership Change

For the third book in a row, there was a new 6+ champion. Though AUDACY Country KKWF (100.7 THE WOLF) ended a seven-book surge (7.1-6.6), the station rose to the top. Last month’s leader was iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJEB (95.7 THE JET). It descended to #2 as it returned all of last survey’s increase (7.2-5.9). Also arriving in second place was iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK (6.2-5.9). UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW remained at #4 (5.1-5.5), while iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KJAQ (96.5 JACK FM) posted its largest share in over a year (4.0-5.3) to jump from #12 to #5. AUDACY AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND) slipped to #6 (5.1-5.1). Baseball was very, very good to BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (SEATTLE SPORTS 710AM) as it scooted from #14 to #7 with its best offensive output since NOVEMBER (3.1-4.7). KJEB may have lost 2.1% of its cume, but the station was still the market leader (604,900-592,000). The market improved by 0.8%.

As recently as NOVEMBER, KKWF was languishing at #17 25-54. The station had its best in-demo book this time as it loped from #4 to #1. Last survey’s winner was KJEB, and it gave back most of last month’s big increase to slip to #2. It was tied with HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOViN’ 92.5), which stepped up from #3 with a small share loss. AUDACY Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7) was up to #4 with its best outing in over a year, while FRIENDS OF KEXP Alternative KEXP dropped three places to #5 with its smallest share since MAY. KJAQ rose from #11 to #6 and was tied with a flat AUDACY Active Rock KISW.

Though KEXP had its lowest score since DECEMBER, the station had enough left in its tank to repeat as the 18-34 leader. KQMV remained the #2 station, though it ended a strong three-book surge. KZOK and KUOW had been tied at #5. KZOK rebounded from a down book to move up to #3, while KUOW stepped up to #4 despite a small share loss. KISW advanced three places to #5, even with a down book. KHTP dipped to #6 with its lowest total since DECEMBER. KKWF fell from #4 to #8 where it was in league with KSWD, AUDACY Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END) and HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9).

KKWF and KQMV each had a down 18-49 book. However, both stations moved up into a tie for first place. KEXP repeated at #3 but with its lowest mark since AUGUST. KJEB slid from first to fourth as it returned all of last month’s massive share increase. KHTP stepped up to #5 with a solid increase, which relegated a flat KISW to #6.

MIAMI-FT. LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: Same As It Ever Was

The 6+ leaderboard was in stasis as the top five stations remained the same as last month. And as is usually the case, two of those stations stood taller than the rest. COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105) was back at #1 (9.5-8.9). It was feeling a bit of, um, heat from COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1), which repeated at #2 (8.2-8.5). TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) maintained its presence at #3 (6.3-6.2), while AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) was still sitting at #4 (5.0-5.2). COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ) kept its #5 status (4.7-4.3), while iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Contemporary WZTU (TÚ 94.9) got closer to crashing the top five as it moved from #8 to #6 (4.2-4.1). WFEZ was still the cume captain, despite a 5.6% decrease (897,600-847,400). The market fell by 0.9%.

Even though WHQT posted its lowest score since NOVEMBER, it was able to extend its long uninterrupted string of #1 25-54 books. A flat WFEZ stayed at #2, while WZTU moved up three slots to #3 with its highest share in over a year. WAMR stepped up to #4 with a slight increase, while SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7) slid from #2 to #5 with its smallest share in exactly a year. It was tied with WEDR, which dipped from #4.

WEDR received a massive influx of 18-34 share – its best book since SEPTEMBER – to advance from #3 to #1. WHQT had a small share increase but was still forced to step down to #2. TELEVISAUNIVISION Tropical WRTO (MIX 98.3) dipped to #3 with a small decrease. It was met headlong in that space by SBS Spanish Contemporary WRMA (RITMO 95.7), which moved up from #5 with its largest share since NOVEMBER. WLYF slipped to #5 and was joined by WFEZ, which jumped up from #9 as it rebounded from a down book.

WHQT could not replicate last month’s double-digit 18-49 share, but it kept its long-running streak of #1 books alive. WEDR was back at #2 with a small decrease. It trailed the leader by about two and a half shares. WZTU was up three places to #3 as it rebounded from a down book, while WFEZ inched up to #4 with a slight decrease. WAMR was up for the fourth straight survey as it moved from #7 to #5. Two stations exited the top five. WXDJ dropped from #4 to #6, while WRTO fell from #3 to #7.

PHOENIX: Easy Does It

After taking the last three books off, iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) was back on top of the 6+ chart with its best Frosty-free share in over a year (7.3-8.1). This pushed last month’s leader – HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX – down to #2 (7.5-7.4). MARICOPA N/T KJZZ repeated at #3 but with its fourth straight down book (6.4-6.1). DESERT VALLEY Adult Hits KOAI (95.1/94.9 THE WOW FACTOR) had its best performance since AUGUST (3.1-4.9) as it advanced from #9 to #4. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9) held steady at #5 (4.2-4.2). iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) slipped to #6 (4.4-4.0) where it was paired with AUDACY Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5), which remained in place (4.0-4.0). KESZ was still in the cume lead with a 4.6% increase (984,300-1,029,600). The market grew by 1.7%.

KSLX continued its 25-54 dominance with its fourth #1 book in a row. Though it was down a bit and #2 KESZ was flat, the gap between the two stations was still about two shares. KMXP rebounded from a down book to remain at #3, while HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD stood alone at #4 with its highest score since JUNE. KALV dipped to #5 with a small share loss. ENTRAVISION Spanish Adult Hits KVVA (LA SUAVECITA 106.9/107.1) landed its largest share since DECEMBER to leap from #15 to #6. It was tied with a flat AUDACY Country KMLE, which arrived from #9. ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican KLNZ (LA TRICOLOR 103.5) fell four slots to #8 with its lowest mark since OCTOBER.

Several stations experienced massive share lifts in the 18-34 space. KESZ was #1 with its best Frosty-free share since OCTOBER. HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3) moved up to #2, while KMXP advanced to #3. Both stations posted their best shares in over a year. KALV slipped two places to #4 with a modest share loss. KMLE slid to #5 with its third straight down book. It met up with its archrival iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX, which rose from #8 as it bounced back a bit from a down book. KSLX fell from #5 to #8 and was tied with KUPD and SIERRA H Classic Hip Hop KZCE (101.1 THE BOUNCE).

Though KESZ was off slightly 18-49, the station continued its long, uninterrupted string of #1 books. KMXP and KDKB had been tied at #4. Both stations had solid increases and moved up to #2 and #3, respectively. KALV slipped to #4 with a slight decrease, while KUPD jumped from #8 to #5 with its best book since people were drinking that vile eggnog (don’t @ me!). KSLX dropped from #2 to #6 as it lost all of last month’s big share increase, plus a bit more.

DETROIT: A Conundrum

So this happened. BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX bounced back from a down book (6.5-7.5) to move back to #1 6+. Meanwhile, AUDACY Sports WXYT (97.1 THE TICKET) had its best outing since there was all that incessant drumming (6.2-7.4). Seems straightforward. However, WXYT also received an additional 2.1 share from its stream. Technically, if you added the two numbers together, the station would be #1. That raises the argument of whether this is kosher as, presumably, different commercials run on the two platforms. Discuss. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955) went from first to third as it ended a strong three-book surge (8.3-6.9). iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC repeated at #4 as it halted a three-book slide (6.1-6.4). AUDACY Country WYCD was back at #5 with its best book in over a year (5.8-6.1). WNIC kept its cume crown with a 9.2% increase (889,600-971,300). The market rose by 1.2%.

BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF landed its largest 25-54 share since NOVEMBER to move back up to #1. It narrowly defeated WKQI, which dipped to #2 as it returned most of last survey’s large share increase. A flat WXYT remained at #3, while WYCD repeated at #4 as it ended a small two-book slide. WNIC bounced back from a down book to inch up to #5. Speaking of bouncing, BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) also recovered from a down book to move from #10 to #6. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) fell from #4 to #10 as it ended a robust three-book surge.

When it comes to 18-34 and WKQI, the word is you can’t stop ’em, you can only hope to contain ’em. The station was #1 and in double digits for the fourth book in a row. WRIF was back at #2 with a solid increase but still trailed the leader by nearly four shares. WXYT had its best outing in over a year to advance two spaces to #3, while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB dipped to #4 despite posting its largest share since AUGUST. WNIC was up a couple of places to #5, while WCSX dropped from #3 into a tie at #6 with WYCD.

The top five 18-49 stations were the same as in our last visit. WKQI was #1 for the third book in a row, though it did not duplicate last month’s double-digit share. WRIF remained the #2 station with its highest mark since DECEMBER, while WXYT stayed at #3 with its third up book in a row. WYCD stood alone at #4 with its highest share in over a year. Its former partner in that space – WJLB – stepped down to #5, despite a small share increase. Threatening to crash the top five was WMGC, which moved from #9 to #6 with its best book since SEPTEMBER.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL: A Higher Power

UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST. PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS landed its largest 6+ share in over a year (6.2-8.5) as it leapt from #5 to #1. Every other station was left scrambling for second place. HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95) stepped down to #2 (7.9-6.9), while iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) dipped to #3 (6.9-6.6). MPR N/T KNOW moved down to #4 (6.7-6.4) and was partnered with iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (KFAN FM 100.3), which advanced from #6 (6.1-6.4). iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) slipped to #6 (6.4-6.1). KQQL still had the most listeners (686,200-742,100) – an 8.1% increase. The market grew by 2.6%.

For the third time in the last four surveys, KSTP was #1 25-54, though it did not match last month’s double-digit share. KFXN remained the #2 station with a small share loss and was about a share off the pace. CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) was off slightly but held firm at #3. AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) was also off slightly as it sat still at #4. KEEY repeated at #5 but was joined there by iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB, which stepped up from #6 with its highest score since NOVEMBER. Though KQQL dipped to #7, it did regain all of last month’s lost share.

KDWB was in double digits 18-34 for the fifth book in a row as it moved up to #1. KEEY dipped to #2, despite landing in double-digit territory for the third straight survey. This dynamic duo was almost five shares clear of the four stations claiming to be #3. KQQL remained in place but with its lowest total since NOVEMBER. KZJK advanced from #8 as it rebounded from a down book. KXXR and MPR AAA KCMP (THE CURRENT) had been tied at #5. KXXR had its lowest share in over a year while KCMP returned a chunk of last month’s massive increase. KSTP fell from #4 to #7.

Things were much rosier for KSTP in the 18-49 realm as the station finished in first place for the fourth book in a row. KFXN was very close behind at #2. Both stations had down books. KDWB stepped up to #3 with a strong increase, while a flat KXXR stayed behind at #4. KZJK got back all of last month’s lost share to move up to #5. KEEY dropped three places to #6.

That’s a wrap on another month’s worth of numbers. As always, we appreciate your patronage. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will now return to our lair and prepare for the next round of ratings. Have a great month.

