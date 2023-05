Dye (Photo: Kyrie Bassette For UTA Nashville)

NASHVILLE-based UTA has signed Country singer/songwriter TAYLOR AUSTIN DYE for global representation in all areas. The now NASHVILLE-based artist is a KENTUCKY native.

DYE is set to play the "'90s WOMEN OF COUNTRY" showcase THURSDAY, MAY 18th at OLE RED in NASHVILLE, then she'll continue on dates across the U.S. throughout the summer and fall. Click here for her full schedule.

