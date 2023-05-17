AM Bill

The fight to keep AM radio available in all cars is now taking the legislative route with the introduction in both the HOUSE and SENATE of the "AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act." The bipartisan bill directing the Secretary of Transportation to ensure AM radio access in all vehicles is sponsored in the SENATE by Sens. ED MARKEY (D-MA), TED CRUZ (R-TX), TAMMY BALDWIN (D-WI), DEB FISCHER (R-NE), BEN RAY LUJÁN (D-NM), and J.D. VANCE (R-OH) and in the HOUSE by Reps. JOSH GOTTHEIMER (D-NJ), BRUCE WESTERMAN (R-AR), TOM KEAN, JR. (R-NJ), ROB MENENDEZ (D-NJ), and MARIE GLEUSENKAMP PEREZ (D-WA).

NAB Pres./CEO CURTIS LEGEYT celebrated the introduction of the bill, issuing a statement heralding that the "legislation ensures that the tens of million Americans who depend on AM radio for news, entertainment and critical safety information each month can continue to have access to this reliable communications medium. As the backbone of the Emergency Alert System, AM radio is instrumental in promptly disseminating vital information across all mediums during crises, ensuring that communities remain safe and well-informed. America’s local broadcasters applaud the bill’s authors and supporters for recognizing AM radio's critical role in our nation’s public safety infrastructure."

