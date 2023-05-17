Shahendra Ohneswere

SHAHENDRA OHNESWERE comes to ISLAND RECORDS from COLUMBIA RECORDS, where he was the SVP/ Content Development & Co-Head of Digital Marketing. In this newly-created position, OHNESWERE will oversee creative strategy and digital marketing.

ISLAND RECORDS Co-CEO JUSTIN ESHAK said, “SHAHENDRA has carved out a unique position in the industry and helped orchestrate some of biggest global breakthroughs of the past decade.”

ISLAND RECORDS Co-CEO IMRAN MAJID said, “He brings a creative and innovative approach to storytelling through visuals and aesthetic in all of his work. SHAHENDRA is an invaluable addition to the Island family.”

OHNESWERE said, “The start of my love of music began with ISLAND RECORDS. Joining the next generation at Island gives me the opportunity to bring my background and experience to the forefront of Island’s legendary artist roster and unmatched staff. My career has been building to this moment, and I look forward to working closely with IMRAN and JUSTIN to reach the highest heights we can accomplish.”

