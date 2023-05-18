Sheeran (Photo: Fred Duval / Shutterstock.com)

ED SHEERAN has prevailed in a second "Let's Get It On" copyright suit. TUESDAY's ruling came just weeks after being cleared of a copyright infringement charge in another lawsuit brought by writers of the MARVIN GAYE song. (NET NEWS 5/4)

A U.S. District court judge ruled that similarities between "Let's Get It On" and SHEERAN's "Thinking Out Loud" were too common for copyright protection. The judge also presided over the earlier trial. A third infringement suit involving the same two songs is still pending.

NBC NEWS has more.

« see more Net News