Sale, Swap

ROCA RADIO LLC is selling Silent KVOU-F/UVALDE, TX and Silent KINL/EAGLE PASS, TX and SOUTH TEXAS RADIO is selling Silent KBNU and Silent KUVA/UVALDE and Silent KEPS-A/EAGLE PASS to CYNTHIA RANKIN for $1.4 million ($200,000 down, $1.2 million in a promissory note) plus $5,000 per month rent until the purchase is paid in full.

In other filings with the FCC, THE CAMPBELL CRAFT COMPANY LLC is selling Classic Country KTXO/GOLDSMITH, TX to LA HACIENDA ENTERTAINMENT, INC. for $250,000 plus a time brokerage agreement before closing.

SALT AND LIGHT MEDIA MINISTRIES, INC. is swapping W272EN/STATE COLLEGE, PA. $50,000 cash, and a $250,000 promissory note to COVENANT COMMUNICATIONS, LLC/JFLIV, LLC for Christian AC WGJC/UNIVERSITY PARK, PA.

And ST. PAUL'S PARISH/ST. PAUL'S EPISCOPAL CHURCH is donating low power FM WMJS-LP/PRINCE FREDERICK, MD to STRATEGIC MUSIC PARTNERSHIPS.

