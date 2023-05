Kerner (Photo: Audacy/WBBM)

FRIDAY (5/19) will be Sports Anchor DAVE KERNER's final day on AUDACY News WBBM-A-WCFS (WBBM NEWSRADIO)/CHICAGO, with his retirement bringing to a close his 43 year radio career.

KERNER has been with WBBM since 2004 and previously worked at sister Sports WSCR-A (670 THE SCORE) in 1997-2004 and at WBEN-A and WEBR-A/BUFFALO and WBNR-A/BEACON, NY.

