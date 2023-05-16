Available On Demand

"The CRS Music Test: It Takes All Sorts," the COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR's (CRS) latest in its monthly CRS360 webinar series, is now available on demand. With results from an auditorium music test conducted by NUVOODOO MEDIA, programmers can get a deep dive into music trends, the challenges faced with implementing the results, and the impact on programming decisions.

The webinar, along with all previous CRS360 sessions, is available here.

