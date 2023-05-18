Offering Free Memorial Day Audio Content

SUITERADIO is offering a full complement of audio content for use over the MEMORIAL DAY weekend holiday. Specifically designed for Pop, AC, Classic Hits, Country and Rock radio, it can seamlessly integrate into any programming with ease. The totally produced, completely turn-key and inventory-free content is offered with no obligation.

Available now are personalities ROWDY YATES, TODD NEWTON, DAN GALLO and introducing "OUTLAW DAVE."

Contact JIM JONES for digital download instructions and instant access at jim@suiteradio.net.

