Following the SUPREME COURT decision yesterday in ANDY WARHOL FOUNDATION FOR THE VISUAL ARTS, INC. vs. GOLDSMITH, RIAA Chairman/CEO MITCH GLAZIER issued the following statement:

“We applaud the SUPREME COURT's considered and thoughtful decision that claims of 'transformative use' cannot undermine the basic rights given to all creators under the COPYRIGHT ACT. Lower courts have misconstrued fair use for too long and we are grateful the SUPREME COURT has reaffirmed the core purposes of copyright. We hope those who have relied on distorted – and now discredited – claims of 'transformative use,' such as those who use copyrighted works to train artificial intelligence systems without authorization, will revisit their practices in light of this important ruling.”

The COURT ruled against the ANDY WARHOL FOUNDATION in a copyright dispute over the use of a LYNN GOLDSMITH image of PRINCE. The judges ruled 7-2 in favor of GOLDSMITH, who owns the copyright for her 1981 photo of the late rocker.

“LYNN GOLDSMITH’s original works, like those of other photographers, are entitled to copyright protection, even against famous artists,” the SUPREME COURT said in its majority opinion.

