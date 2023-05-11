Allen (Photo: Chris Beyrooty)

For the first time since news broke that Country artist JIMMIE ALLEN was being sued by a former manager (NET NEWS 5/11), he has spoken out publicly on social media, apologizing to his estranged wife, ALEXIS, who split with him a few weeks before the lawsuit was filed.

In the wake of the lawsuit, ALLEN was suspended from his label, STONEY CREEK RECORDS, which ceased working his current single, was also suspended by his management and booking agencies, and was dropped from the lineup for JUNE’s CMA FEST (NET NEWS 5/12).

While he did not address the allegations of assault, sexual battery and other charges in the lawsuit, which he has already denied, ALLEN, who previously admitting to having a nearly two-year-long “affair” with the plaintiff, posted on INSTAGRAM YESTERDAY (5/18), “I want to publicly apologize to my wife, ALEXIS, for humiliating her with my affair. I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all.”

He continued, “I also want to apologize to my children for being a poor example of a man and a father. I’m working on becoming a better person that my kids can be proud of. My goal is to be better than the generation before me.

“This business takes so much from you. It’s full of temptations that can cripple you and and ruin everything you’ve built. I’m ashamed that I wasn’t strong enough to withstand them. I will no longer be a victim of my weaknesses.

“I challenge everyone to seek help when they need it. Do not be afraid of your weakness, surround yourself with people that WILL help you. Be blessed.”

« see more Net News