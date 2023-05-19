Region 10 Winners

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of the 2023 EDWARD R. MURROW AWARDS for Region 10, CONNECTICUT, MAINE, MASSACHUSETTS, NEW HAMPSHIRE, RHODE ISLAND and VERMONT. The regional winners move on to the national awards competition with those winners announced in AUGUST.

The Region 10 radio winners:

Large Market

Breaking News Coverage: iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A/BOSTON, "Vehicle Crashes into HINGHAM APPLE Store"

Continuing Coverage: BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON, "Venezuelan Migrants Arrive in MASSACHUSETTS"

Digital: WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH (GBH 89.7)/BOSTON, "Priced Out"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: WBUR, "BOSTON's Home Loans Gap"

Excellence in Innovation: WBZ, TIKTOK Account

Excellence in Sound: WBZ, "The Traffic Cone Saxophone"

Excellence in Writing: THE PUBLIC'S RADIO/PROVIDENCE, "Chasing the Fix: When Sobriety Is Not Enough"

Feature Reporting: WGBH, "WORCESTER Was Once a Center for Manufacturing Pre-Built Diners"

Hard News: WBUR, "State Commission Takes Years to Resolve Discrimination Cases. One Took 17. Another Took 15"

Investigative Reporting: WBUR, "How a MASS. Law Intended to Protect Victims Became a 'Gift to Abusers'"

News Documentary: WBUR, "ON POINT: Invisible Epidemic: Survivors of Domestic Violence Living with Traumatic Brain Injury"

News Series: WBUR, "The Cost of Child Care"

Newscast: WBZ, "Newscast 8am - APRIL 18, 2022"

Podcast: WGBH, "Can't Find What You Want in the Grocery Store? Try Foraging"

Sports Reporting: WBUR, "CHINATOWN’s 9-Man Tournament Takes Its LABOR DAY Showdown to PROVIDENCE"

Overall Excellence: WBUR

Small Market

Breaking News Coverage: WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WCAI/CAPE COD, "Migrants Landed Unannounced on MARTHA’S VINEYARD; Island Mobilizes to Help as a National Story" Continuing Coverage: CT PUBLIC, "Sandy Hook: 10 Years Later" Digital: NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: VERMONT PUBLIC, "How Did VERMONT Profit from Slavery?"

Excellence in Innovation: WCAI, "FALMOUTH to FALMOUTH: Connecting CORNWALL to CAPE COD"

Excellence in Sound: NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA, "'Flying on Strings and Cloth': High Above WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS"

Excellence in Writing: NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO

Feature Reporting: WCAI, "‘Old Ladies’ Dive into CAPE Ponds Seeking Trash, Emerge Triumphant"

Hard News: CT PUBLIC, "Fighting Back: How Some CONNECTICUT Tenants Are Organizing to Improve Their Housing"

Investigative Reporting: NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO, "He Built NH’s Largest Addiction Treatment Network. Now, He Faces Accusations of Sexual Misconduct"

News Documentary: NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO, "Outside/In: After the Avalanche"

News Series: NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO, "In Our Backyard"

Newscast: WCAI, "6am Newscast, NOVEMBER 18, 2022"

Podcast: SACRED HEART UNIVERSITY News-Talk WSHU-A-News-Talk-Classical WSHU-F/FAIRFIELD, CT, "STILL NEWTOWN"

Sports Reporting: WCAI, "Curling Alive and Well on CAPE COD, Thanks to Winter Olympics and a Local Club"

Overall Excellence: CT PUBLIC

