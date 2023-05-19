Changes For The Executive Team

BETTER NOISE MUSIC (BNM) has added Chairman to Founder ALLEN KOVAC's duties where he is based out of NEW YORK. DAN WAITE, based in LONDON, moves from Pres. to CEO, and Steve Kline in NEW YORK adds Pres. to his COO title. KOVAC is also founder and Chief Executive Officer of 10TH STREET ENTERTAINMENT.

BNM is home to mainstream rock acts, including FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, DIRTY HEADS, THE HU, ASKING ALEXANDRIA, BAD WOLVES, FROM ASHES TO NEW and NOTHING MORE.

WAITE has just marked his sixth year at BETTER NOISE MUSIC and moving up from Pres. to CEO, is his second promotion at the label. WAITE is Chair of IMPALA’s Digital Committee, sits on the AIM Digital Committee and has a 360-background encompassing all the elements of the modern music industry. Prior to joining BNM, WAITE was Head/Talent for TIME INC and NME, worked with screen talent at BBC STUDIOS, and was Head/Programming for AEG at THE O2 ARENA.

KLINE has worked for 18 years under the KOVAC MEDIA umbrella, first at 10th STREET ENTERTAINMENT, and since its inception in 2006, BETTER NOISE MUSIC where he was SVP/Marketing & Promotion. KLINE’s background includes serving as VP/Promotion of CLIVE DAVIS’ J RECORDS as well as VP/West Coast Promotion of COLUMBIA RECORDS/SONY MUSIC.

KOVAC said, “DAN and STEVE step up at a time where BETTER NOISE MUSIC has been #1 Mainstream rock label for 5 years in a row, is the #1 BILLBOARD Hard Rock Imprint, and is continuing to grow our international cumulative sales through our global offices."

WAITE said, “In this new role, I’ll aim to maximize the careers and album consumption of our signed acts on our label as we grow the label, expanding through new signings, opening up new markets and working closely with the amazing specialists that we have in each department at BNM which has kept us #1 Rock Label for the last five years.”

KLINE added, “I want to thank ALLEN for putting his faith in me, as he has over the past 19 years, in this enhanced role at BETTER NOISE. I am incredibly excited to work with ALLEN and DAN in leading our amazing global team to future success.”

