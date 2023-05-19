JIMMY BUFFETT was set to take the stage in CHARLESTON, SC with his CORAL REEFER BAND, but the event had to be postponed due to the 76-year-old singer being hospitalized.

BUFFETT took to social media and said, “Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California ‘winter tour,’ and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention.” He went on to add, “Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you.”