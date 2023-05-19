Miami's Party Station

AUDACY's Top 40 in MIAMI, WPOW (POWER 96) is the latest in the company to follow the example of CHICAGO sister WBBM (B96) in adopting a musical stance that lessens the rotation of currents and features more gold/recurrent titles in the mix.

The evolution began a few weeks ago and now appears complete. The 5p hour on FRIDAY (5/19) featured only five titles of a current nature, with the remaining songs from gold and recurrent:

USHER "OMG"

METRO BOOMIN "Creepin"

EMINEM "Love The Way You Lie"

DUA LIPA "Don't Start Now"

BEYONCE "Baby Boy"

COI LERAY "Players"

AALIYAH "Are You That Somebody"

ARIANA GRANDE "Side To Side"

NELLY "Hot In Herre"

MILEY CYRUS "Flowers"

RIHANNA "Work"

KAROL G & SHAKIRA "TQG"

PITBULL "I Know You Want Me"

THE WEEKEND "Die For You"

EMINEM "Without Me"

JEREMIH "Birthday Sex"

The station retains the "Miami's Party Station" moniker.

